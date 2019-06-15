Tim McGraw concert at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium canceled

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tim McGraw concert at the Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium in Canton has been canceled.
The cancellation came after the Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a press release that it’s focusing efforts on a number of initiatives including the planning for the Centennial Celebration in September 2020.
The concert was originally scheduled for August 9.
According to a press release, the concert was cancelled due to scheduling conflicts but is “tentatively targeted to be rescheduled next year.”
Refunds will be issued to original ticket purchasers and will be processed within three to four weeks, according to the press release.
Here is how to get refunded for your ticket purchase:
Credit Card Purchases
-Charges will be automatically refunded
-If a customer’s card has expired or been cancelled for any reason, a refund check will be issued to the original ticket purchaser.
Check or Cash Purchases
· A refund check will be automatically issued
Note: If mailing address has changed since the purchase of tickets, customers should provide the Hall with a new mailing address by calling 844-446-3849 or emailing Tickets@ProFootballHOF.com
Ticket Re-seller Purchases
Contact the re-seller directly regarding their individual refund policy. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is not responsible for any tickets that were not purchased directly from the Hall of Fame.
Questions can be directed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at 844-446-3849 or Tickets@ProFootballHOF.com.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.