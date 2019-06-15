Cranwood post office to temporarily relocate following car crash

Cranwood post office to temporarily relocate following car crash
The Cranwood Post Office located at 16828 Harvard Avenue will be closed until it is fully repaired.
By Erin Simonek | June 15, 2019 at 5:01 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 5:10 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A USPS customer crashed their vehicle into the Cranwood post office on Friday, causing significant damage to the structure of the building.

Cleveland post office closed after car crashes into building

The USPS branch plans to temporarily relocate from the Cranwood office at 16828 Harvard Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44128 to the Shaker Heights office located at 3675 Warrensville Center Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44120.

In a press release, USPS said P.O Box customers must show identification when picking up their mail.

The Cranwood office plans to be closed until it is fully repaired and passes OSHA building regulations.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.