Cranwood post office to temporarily relocate following car crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A USPS customer crashed their vehicle into the Cranwood post office on Friday, causing significant damage to the structure of the building.
The USPS branch plans to temporarily relocate from the Cranwood office at 16828 Harvard Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44128 to the Shaker Heights office located at 3675 Warrensville Center Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44120.
In a press release, USPS said P.O Box customers must show identification when picking up their mail.
The Cranwood office plans to be closed until it is fully repaired and passes OSHA building regulations.
