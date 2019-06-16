Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates in Ashland closed due to flooding

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flooding in Ashland forced at least one business closed Sunday.
The owners of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn and Sweeties Chocolates announce via Facebook they would be closed at least through the end of the day.
Due to flooding Grandpa's Cheesebarn and Sweeties Chocolates Ashland will be CLOSED today Sunday, June 16th. We apologize for the inconvenience and will get this cleaned up and back to normal as soon as possible.
Our Norton location will be open 11-6! Thank you!
