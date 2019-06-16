Mansfield police searching for missing 73-year-old man with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Division of Police is searching for a 73-year-old Wendell Jefferson after he was last seen on his motorized wheelchair on Lawnsdale Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Police described Jefferson as 5′9″ tall, 220 lbs., and has gray hair.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a white shirt with a black jacket, gray sweat pants, and black shoes.
According to police, Jefferson’s family became concerned when they did not hear from him for nearly six hours since it is unlike him to be gone for that long.
Police said Jefferson was officially reported missing at 6:49 p.m. after his family could not find him.
He is reportedly known to frequent the Bowman Street and Springmill Street area, and may have sought refuge from the rain.
Manfield police have activated a Silver Alert for Jefferson, which is activated when officers have searched the area for several hours with no results.
Jefferson’s wheelchair holds a charge for three hours, so he may be stranded somewhere in the city, according to police.
Due to his dementia, detectives are assisting officers with the search.
Anyone that has information on Jefferson’s whereabouts is urged to call Mansfield Police Dispatch at 419.522.1234 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.