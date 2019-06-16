2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 News reporter brings home 2 Emmy Awards

19 News was nominated 9 times for tonight awards
Emmy statues(Source: Eric Jamison, Invision via AP Images)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 54th Annual Regional Emmy Awards were held at LaCentre in Westlake Saturday night.

19 News received 9 nominations overall from The Central Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The chapter represents markets in northern Ohio, central and northeastern Indiana, and Erie Pennsylvania.

In the SOCIETAL CONCERNS category 19 News reporter Jim Nelson and Photographer Marty Dechant took home an Emmy for their Operation Fouled Out: All Access to an Undercover Sex Sting story.

Jim also took home an Emmy in the WEATHER/ NEWS category for his Eaton Township Tornado Caught on Camera story.

Congratulations to all winners and nominees!

