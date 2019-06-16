19 News brings home multiple Emmy Awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a golden night for the 19 News team at the 50th Annual Regional Emmy Awards.
19 News received 12 regional Emmy® Awards nominations to be awarded by The Lower Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on June 15.
The Lower Great Lakes Chapter covers television stations in the Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown, and Lima markets in Ohio. It also includes stations in the Indianapolis, Lafayette, Erie and Ft. Wayne markets in Pennsylvania.
Here are the categories our crew took home the gold in:
Lifestyle Program - Program/Special; Cleveland Cooks Holiday Special; Jen Stocum, Reporter/Producer; Christopher Reymann, Photographer Kevin Rans, Photographer
Talent - Reporter – Live; Damon Maloney Reports Live; Damon Maloney, Reporter
Health/Science - News Series; Turning a New Leaf; Chris Tanaka, Reporter; Chris Stabile, Videographer/Editor
Congratulations to all of our winners and nominees!
