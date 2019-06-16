Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio gives homes in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood some much needed repairs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio, in partnership with Spectrum, provided much needed repairs to four homes in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood as part of Rebuilding Day 2019.
More than 80 volunteers took to the streets of Whitethorn and East 82nd to complete critical home repairs and neighborhood revitalization activities.
Four older adult, low-income homeowners in the area received repairs such as: exterior painting, landscaping, installing handrails, fixing gutters, completing minor home modifications, and more at no cost to the homeowner.
Volunteers from Spectrum, AKA Team Construction, Booze-Allen Hamilton, and Insight Global were on scene to repair and revitalize the four homes and complete yard clean-ups for residents in the area.
The June 15th event was one of three Rebuilding Days being held in Akron and Cleveland neighborhoods this year.
“Rebuilding Days focus not only on repairing multiple homes in a focused impact-zone, but also facilitating revitalizing efforts, beautification projects, and partnerships with local CDC’s, such as The Famicos Foundation, and other organizations to maximize sustainable impact in a given area.”
Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio describes themselves as:
“a local non-profit that provides home repairs to low-income homeowners who are older adults, veterans, or have a disability. Rebuilding Together’s mission is: repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives. Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio envisions a safe home and community for every person. From providing minor accessibility modifications for older adults to age in place, to replacing roofs for low-income homeowners in need, they aim to serve their clients and their communities in a meaningful, sustainable way. By leveraging donations, volunteers, partnerships, and sponsors, Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio is able to leave a lasting impact on communities across Northeast Ohio.”
