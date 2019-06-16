Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio gives homes in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood some much needed repairs

“a local non-profit that provides home repairs to low-income homeowners who are older adults, veterans, or have a disability. Rebuilding Together’s mission is: repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives. Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio envisions a safe home and community for every person. From providing minor accessibility modifications for older adults to age in place, to replacing roofs for low-income homeowners in need, they aim to serve their clients and their communities in a meaningful, sustainable way. By leveraging donations, volunteers, partnerships, and sponsors, Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio is able to leave a lasting impact on communities across Northeast Ohio.”