Severe storms leave thousands without power in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are in the dark after tornado warned storms swept through Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, Summit and Trumbull County.
According to the FirstEnergy Storm Center map, there are over 21,000 Northeast Ohio customers experience a power outage.
Here are the counties with the most reported outages:
- Ashtabula: 467
- Cuyahoga: 736
- Portage: 579
- Trumbull: 20,159
FirstEnergy has not yet estimated when the power will be restored.
