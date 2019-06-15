WATCH: Police release video of 2 vehicles attempting to strike pedestrians in OTR

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - City cameras captured a horrific scene as a minivan drives up on a sidewalk going after people in May in Over-the-Rhine.
The last FOX19 NOW heard from Cincinnati police on the case is they are trying to find the man who they believe was behind the wheel of the minivan in the video.
The incident took place May 11 around 6:30 a.m. at 111 E. McMicken Ave.
As street cameras pan back and forth, there seems to be trouble mounting as the van drives away from the corner of McMicken and Walnut only to turn around. The driver appears to try to run people on the sidewalk over.
A female victim was eventually struck and pinned against a parked car causing serious injuries, police said.
The suspect fled south on Walnut Street.
After the vehicular assault, police released photos of the van with license plate HBX5103 involved in the crash. There is damage done to the front end of the minivan. Police also say a silver Ford Fusion with heavy front end damage was attempting to run over pedestrians.
Police would like more information about the identity of the driver of the minivan and Ford Fusion.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the District 1 Investigative Unit or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
