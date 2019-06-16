Woman crashes minivan into store on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman driving a minivan with a child in the vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s East Side around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to witnesses at the scene, the woman was traveling on Broadway Avenue when she hit a car and lost control of her vehicle, crashing into a telephone pole and a pay phone before coming to rest in the front window of a business.
The woman and her child did not appear to suffer significant injuries, but they were both transported from the scene to an area hospital via EMS.
Nothing further as police continue to investigate.
