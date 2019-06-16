16-year-old boy dead of multiple gunshot wounds, Lorain police investigating

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Lorain are investigating after a 16-year-old was found shot to death early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Vine Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
Responding officers arrived to find a teen boy suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to witnesses, the shooting happened as a party was ending at a nearby residence. A disagreement between parties led to gunfire.
The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, but police are asking that anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.