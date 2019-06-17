Akron woman in serious condition after shielding children from her boyfriend’s gunfire before he turns gun on himself

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of strangers and a security guard stepped in to try to save a woman shot while trying to protect her children from her armed boyfriend in Akron before he took his own life in front of a police officer.
The Akron Police Department said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of East Exchange Street and South Arlington Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived, they reportedly found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her back.
Police said she was transported to Akron City Hospital where she is listed in serious condition.
Witness reportedly told police that the victim was walking near Exchange Street and South Arlington Street with her three small children, another woman and her child.
Police said the victim’s boyfriend is the father of her youngest child.
According to police, her boyfriend pulled up in a pickup truck into the closed intersection of East Exchange Street and River Street before he got out and walked towards the victim.
After a few words were exchanged and a physical confrontation began, he pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, according to the police report.
Police said the victim was shot in the back as she was trying to shield her children.
The other woman and her child fled to a nearby gas station for safety, according to police.
The report stated an armed security guard for Typhon Security was guarding a nearby construction site when he heard the victim and suspect arguing.
Police said gunfire was exchanged when the guard approached the suspect.
According to police, the suspect then approached his girlfriend again and attempted to fire more rounds, but the gun was jammed.
Three citizens in two separate cars traveling in the area jumped out of their vehicles to help the woman and her children, according to the report.
Police said two of the male citizens wrestled with the suspect.
The suspect dropped the handgun and pulled out a knife, according to police.
The report stated the three citizens started getting the victim and her children into their cars.
According to police, the suspect then picked up the gun and ran back towards his truck and eastbound on River Street where he exchanged gunfire with the security guard again.
Police said a responding officer then confronted the suspect before he put the gun to his head and shot himself.
The suspect was reportedly transported to Akron City Hospital where he later died.
Police said the security guard was not injured.
According to police, the citizens drove the injured woman and her children to South Arlington Street and Clark Street where they flagged down a responding police cruiser.
Police confirmed the children were not injured.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting the autopsy.
The suspect’s name will not be released at this time pending family notification.
