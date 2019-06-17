Barberton man overcome by CO while working in his flooded basement

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident was overcome by carbon monoxide Monday afternoon while using a gas pump to drain water from his flooded basement.
Barberton firefighters responded to his home in the 300 block of S. Van Buren Avenue.
Emergency crews treated the resident on scene and then transported him to a local hospital.
The man’s name and condition are not being released at this time.
Firefighters are reminding residents not to go into flooded areas inside their home.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.