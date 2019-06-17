$500,000 bond for Cleveland woman accused of murdering her mom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 21-year-old woman accused of stabbing her mom to death has pleaded not guilty.
Dana Marie Witcher is charged with aggravated murder after Cleveland police say she killed her mom on June 13.
Officers were called to the home in the 18000 block of Kewanee Avenue near E. 185th around 3 a.m.
When they arrived, they found Donna Ivy, 52, dead in the kitchen.
Cleveland police arrested Witcher at the house after she was found in a bedroom.
She is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
