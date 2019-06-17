Cleveland police open homicide investigation after 19-year-old man shot and dragged by car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The life of a 19-year-old man was horrifically taken in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker neighborhood.
Police said officers responded to the 3000 block of South Moreland Boulevard for a man shot at about 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived, the victim was being treated by paramedics, according to police.
Cleveland police said preliminary information indicates that the victim was shot before he was dragged by a vehicle.
According to the police report, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the ear.
He was reportedly transported to University Hospitals where he died.
Police confirmed that arrests have been made and the suspect is still unknown.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
Members of the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene for this ongoing investigation.
