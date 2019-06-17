Cleveland Police: Rifle-toting suspect arrested after shooting bullet at officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday evening while officers were patrolling a neighborhood on Cleveland’s East Side, a man carrying a rifle walked out of his home and began firing shots into the air.
According to Cleveland Police Sgt, Jennifer Ciaccia, the man ignored officers’ orders to stop, and even fired a bullet in the direction of the patrolmen.
He then threw the gun against a car and gave himself up, police reported.
The suspect, who was charged with felonious assault, has not yet been identified.
The incident occurred in the area of East 127th Street and Williams Avenue.
