DEA intercepts $1 million worth of cocaine and fentanyl in Cleveland during high-level drug bust

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal drug bust in Cleveland led to the arrest of five men who, authorities say, were in possession of more than $1 million in addictive and lethal drugs.
Those charged in federal court with conspiracy to possess and distribute narcotics include: Kenneth Blackshaw, 53, of Cleveland; Jorge Alberto Barrera, 43, of Mexico; Jorge Alberto Barrera Gutierrez Jr., 24, of Fresno, Calif.; Miguel Angel Marquez, 44, of Fresno, Calif.; and Donald Earl Knighten, 43, of Bedford.
The alleged high-level drug dealers were all arrested on June 15 on Addison Road in Cleveland. DEA agents searched the house and found nine individually wrapped bundles of cocaine, as well as 32 bundles of cash, according to court documents.
A second search warrant was served at Blackshaw's home on East 85th Street with nearly 200 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 595 grams of marijuana recovered.
“Intercepting 20 pounds of cocaine, as well as fentanyl, before it hits the streets of Cleveland will undoubtedly save lives,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a prepared statement. “The DEA and their partners are to be thanked for working around the clock this weekend to make the arrests and seize the drugs, as well as approximately $1 million in drug proceeds.”
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Seabury Gould following an investigation by the DEA.
If convicted, the defendants’ sentences will be determined by the court after reviewing factors unique to this case, including the defendants’ prior criminal records, if any, the defendants’ role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.
