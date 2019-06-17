Driver in fatal hit and run accident pleads guilty to killing 67-year-old Cleveland man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The driver who struck and killed a 67-year-old who was crossing a street on the city’s West Side pleaded guilty Monday.
Davonte Long pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.
On March 15, Camilo Gabriel and his wife were in a crosswalk at W. 25th and Woodbridge on their way to a doctor’s appointment when Gabriel was struck.
Gabriel managed to pushed his wife to safety before being hit.
Gabriel was transported from the scene to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Gabriels would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary this year.
Long fled the scene after the accident and turned himself in to Cleveland police on March 26.
Long will be sentenced on July 25 by Cuyahoga County Court Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.