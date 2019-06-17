19 First Alert Weather: More storms possible overnight, mainly south of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stalled front remains over the area today. Several weak areas of low pressure will move along the front before it moves to our south on Tuesday. High pressure will attempt to build in from the north on Tuesday into Wednesday. Unfortunately, another area of low pressure will enter the region on Wednesday evening. This system will move out by Friday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! After a dreary weekend and a dismal start to the work week, things are looking up for Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the meantime, we are forecasting additional scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and into the overnight hours. The areas most favored for seeing these storms will be along and south of the US-30 corridor. I doubt we’ll see much, if any, rain in the Cleveland area this afternoon or this evening.
I wish I had better news for those of you south of Cleveland, but I am concerned that we may see some more flooding issues overnight. If you live in a flood-prone area, be sure that you have a way to get your Flood Warnings, should we see any additional warnings issued tonight.
We are also expecting fog to develop during the overnight hours.
Some Improvements Through Mid-Week:
With high pressure briefly building in for Tuesday and Wednesday, things should settle down a bit. We are expecting a mainly dry start to the day tomorrow.
Fog will lift by mid-to-late morning, giving way to a partly sunny sky.
Most of the day will be dry, but those of you who live along or south of the US-30 corridor could see a few passing showers and storms during the afternoon hours.
At this time, I have Wednesday’s forecast dry.
Tuesday’s high: 75°
Wednesday’s high: 81°
Stormy Thursday:
At this time, Thursday is looking pretty wet. We’re expecting widespread showers and storms. Some storms may produce strong winds and heavy rain. We may be dealing with flooding issues again.
Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.
First Weekend of Summer Outlook:
Summer officially begins on Friday! Friday is actually my pick day of the week. We’re forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Evening storms. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Scattered storms. Highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.