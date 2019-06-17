Jarvis Landry softball game brings stars to Classic Park

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ Jarvis Landry brought a host of celebrity friends to his softball game.
The inaugural Jarvis Landry and Friends Celebrity Softball game is scheduled to took place Saturday, June 15, at Classic Park.
He first made the announcement May 16, after throwing the first pitch ahead of a Lake County Captains game.
The wide receiver was a captain alongside former Browns cornerback Joe Haden.
The anticipation was insane, fans were tail-gating in the rain ahead of the event like a Sunday morning in September.
Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Kareem Hunt and Denzel Ward were there with a few others representing the Browns.
Other professionals with Cleveland ties like Stipe Miocic, Ted Ginn Jr., Travis Kelce and Marshon Lattimore also came out to play.
The day included a homerun derby at 4 p.m. and the actual game at 5 p.m.
Team Landry won the game 17-10.
It was a good warm-up for Northeast Ohio who will get another dose of star power next month when Cleveland hosts the MLB All Star game July 7.
