Jarvis Landry softball game brings stars to Classic Park

Jarvis Landry softball game brings stars to Classic Park
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry answers questions at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Randy Buffington | June 17, 2019 at 6:40 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 6:40 AM

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ Jarvis Landry brought a host of celebrity friends to his softball game.

The inaugural Jarvis Landry and Friends Celebrity Softball game is scheduled to took place Saturday, June 15, at Classic Park.

He first made the announcement May 16, after throwing the first pitch ahead of a Lake County Captains game.

Jarvis Landry announces plans for celebrity softball game in June. He says you can expect several special guests. 😉

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, May 16, 2019

The wide receiver was a captain alongside former Browns cornerback Joe Haden.

The anticipation was insane, fans were tail-gating in the rain ahead of the event like a Sunday morning in September.

“It’s amazing, a just talked with a fan who was in full Browns gear. He had on my jersey.”
Jarvis Landry
Fan in full Jarvis Landry costume
Fan in full Jarvis Landry costume (Source: WOIO)

Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Kareem Hunt and Denzel Ward were there with a few others representing the Browns.

Other professionals with Cleveland ties like Stipe Miocic, Ted Ginn Jr., Travis Kelce and Marshon Lattimore also came out to play.

View this post on Instagram

GO YARD! #SM

A post shared by Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) on

The day included a homerun derby at 4 p.m. and the actual game at 5 p.m.

Team Landry won the game 17-10.

It was a good warm-up for Northeast Ohio who will get another dose of star power next month when Cleveland hosts the MLB All Star game July 7.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.