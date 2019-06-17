LIVE: Competency hearing for man who used iguana as weapon in Painesville

Copper, the iguana used as a weapon, is in protective custody and healing for surgery
By Randy Buffington | June 17, 2019 at 9:45 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 10:01 AM

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A competency evaluation is set to take place Monday, June 16, for Arnold Teeter, who is accused of throwing an iguana.

The incident occurred on April 16, when police say the 49-year-old threw an iguana at the manager of a Perkins restaurant in Painesville.

Teeter’s lawyers requested to have the competency hearing in private.

Following the meeting the Judge Michael Cicconetti will give his ruling.

On 04-16-19 at 11:49 am, Painesville Police responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at the Perkins Restaurant...

Posted by Painesville Police Department on Tuesday, April 16, 2019

At the last court date on June 3, the judge ruled for the iguana to go back to its rightful owner.

The bizarre iguana abuse video has been released. Dan DeRoos walks us through the incident that unfolded at a Painesville Perkins. https://bit.ly/2ZfJT5b

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, April 17, 2019

[ See the original story here. ]

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.