LIVE: Competency hearing for man who used iguana as weapon in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A competency evaluation is set to take place Monday, June 16, for Arnold Teeter, who is accused of throwing an iguana.
The incident occurred on April 16, when police say the 49-year-old threw an iguana at the manager of a Perkins restaurant in Painesville.
Teeter’s lawyers requested to have the competency hearing in private.
Following the meeting the Judge Michael Cicconetti will give his ruling.
At the last court date on June 3, the judge ruled for the iguana to go back to its rightful owner.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.