Medina police searching for missing 72-year-old man with dementia

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been issued by the Medina Police Department for 72-year-old Raymond Matthew Davis Jr. after he drove away from his home on Homestead Street at 7 p.m. on Saturday and failed to return.
Police described Davis as 5′6″ tall, 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
According to police, Davis suffers from dementia.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and glasses.
Police said Davis drove away in a brown 2016 Hyundai Sonata with GA plate number DIZ393.
The pictured car is the same make and model, but not the actual involved vehicle.
Anyone that sees Davis or the car is urged to call 911.
