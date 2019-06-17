Missing Mansfield man bound to wheelchair rescued from waist-high flood waters (video)

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A man bound to his motorized wheelchair who was reported missing Saturday evening was found and rescued from rising flood waters on Sunday.
Mansfield police shared video of Wendell Jefferson’s dramatic rescue.
Jefferson was reported missing just before 7 p.m. on Saturday. He was found by a relative nearly 24 hours later in a yard off of Lafayette Street in water up to his waist.
According to Mansfield police, Jefferson’s wheelchair became inoperable after it was pushed off of the street and into the field by rushing waters.
After being rescued, Jefferson was taken to an area hospital by paramedics for an examination. Information about his current condition is not known at this time.
“We would also, like to take a moment to remind the community of the dangers of flash flooding during heavy rains. Please stay diligent and aware of high water areas,” Mansfield police wrote in a statement.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.