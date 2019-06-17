Multiple flash flood warnings in effect across several Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the National Weather Service of Cleveland, there is a flash flood warning in place for several counties.
One warning stretches across Doylestown, Rittman and Creston until 9 a.m. Monday, June 17.
Another warning includes Ashland, Cinnamon Lake and Savannah and lasts until 9:15 a.m.
The National Weather Service announced a warning for Akron and surrounding areas until 9:45 a.m.
Over 477,000 people could be exposed to the flood waters, with a total of 169 schools and 13 hospitals in the path.
The National Weather Service is warning the population to avoid walking and driving through high waters.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.