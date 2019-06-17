Multiple flash flood warnings in effect across several Ohio counties

Northeast Ohio Weather: More rain and thunder today
By Randy Buffington | June 17, 2019 at 4:31 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 5:34 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the National Weather Service of Cleveland, there is a flash flood warning in place for several counties.

One warning stretches across Doylestown, Rittman and Creston until 9 a.m. Monday, June 17.

Another warning includes Ashland, Cinnamon Lake and Savannah and lasts until 9:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service announced a warning for Akron and surrounding areas until 9:45 a.m.

Over 477,000 people could be exposed to the flood waters, with a total of 169 schools and 13 hospitals in the path.

The National Weather Service is warning the population to avoid walking and driving through high waters.

