Northeast Ohio Weather: More rain and thunder today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stationary front remains positioned south of Cleveland with ripples of low pressure along it. This means more waves of rain and thunder. Any additional rain will create more flooding with the ground saturated. Be prepared for high water and road closures in spots. The best risk of rain will be south of Cleveland. You could easily pick up another one inch or more of rain if you are in a heavy rain zone. The team is monitoring this closely.