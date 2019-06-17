Notre Dame College hoops star looking to get his shot at the NBA

South Euclid, Ohio (WOIO) -Will Vorhees of Notre Dame college is one of the best college basketball players in the area.
He was D-2 National Player of the Year this past season, throwing down nearly 30 points a game and grabbing 11 boards.
That has gotten him a lot of attention from NBA scouts, most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers.
How does a 6-8 forward with tremendous all around ability end up at a Division 2 school?
“I think because of where I went to high school, I was just overlooked. Outside of Lima, Ohio you just don’t get much coverage."
Notre Dame College coach Tim Koenig is very appreciative of his time there, saying, “He is the first guy to ever bring NBA scouts into our gym.”
With the NBA Draft being this Thursday, he’ll be waiting to see if he gets called, but isn’t expecting it to happen.
“It’s tough to get drafted from Division 2...but that’s OK.”
