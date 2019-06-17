Ohio farmers fight tough conditions caused by wet weather

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a difficult season for Ohio farmers. They are battling a multiple threats from Mother Nature, most of them caused by the unrelenting rain of this spring.
“This is by far the worst I can remember,” said Jake Otto, of Otto Farms in Berlin Heights located in Huron County.
"An overabundance of rain like we've had this year, and then you plant things a little wet, as they say, things get mudded in," he said. "When it comes to be dry this summer, which it will, this rain will stop, then root development never goes down deep to get the moisture, and then when it dries off, things will really start to hurt."
Otto estimates he could only plant about 10% of his planned corn crop this year, and he’s way behind on soybeans too with just a few weeks left to get them into the ground.
"And I'm gonna try to plant all the soybeans I can plant," he said.
That’s easier said than done though as Otto looks at a forecast filled with yet more rain. He’s also battling pests, slugs and cutworms, which could wipe out a huge chunk of the soybeans he’s planted already.
Otto has crop insurance, so he says he'll make it through this year.
Still though, a season like this is tough to take. Otto says he won’t give up, though.
“It’s just a great place to raise a family, and always hope for the best.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.