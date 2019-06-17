Onlookers in awe of roaring Chagrin Falls current (video)

“We had to see it, it’s the talk of the town.”

Chagrin Falls Waterfalls is attracting visitors wanting to see the huge volume of water
By Michael Dakota | June 17, 2019 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 3:30 PM

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Visitors to Chagrin Falls are flocking to the city’s waterfalls to witness the huge volume of water flowing in the river after storms saturated Northeast Ohio.

“It’s the biggest I’ve ever seen it,” Sam Lardomita told 19 News while viewing the falls from Main Street. “It’s pretty overwhelming.”

Visitors are calling the waterfalls in Chagrin Falls the "talk of the town." The falls are experiencing a huge volume of water after constant heavy rain.
A steady stream of people made their way to the observation deck to see the falls after the weekend’s storms.

Kimberly Eland called the view, “breathtaking.”

Her father, Steve Eland, made the trip down the flight of steps to see the falls at eye level, “We’ve been here before and they weren’t flowing like they are, it’s kinda neat,” Eland said.

