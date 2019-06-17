Onlookers in awe of roaring Chagrin Falls current (video)

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Visitors to Chagrin Falls are flocking to the city’s waterfalls to witness the huge volume of water flowing in the river after storms saturated Northeast Ohio.
“It’s the biggest I’ve ever seen it,” Sam Lardomita told 19 News while viewing the falls from Main Street. “It’s pretty overwhelming.”
A steady stream of people made their way to the observation deck to see the falls after the weekend’s storms.
Kimberly Eland called the view, “breathtaking.”
Her father, Steve Eland, made the trip down the flight of steps to see the falls at eye level, “We’ve been here before and they weren’t flowing like they are, it’s kinda neat,” Eland said.
“We had to see it, it’s the talk of the town,” Lardomita said.
