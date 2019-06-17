Recent Lorain High School graduate missing since June 10

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Family and police are searching for a missing Lorain teenager.
Xaviayr Davis just graduated from Lorain High School and his mom said he is looking forward to starting college at Lorain County Communty College this August.
Family members said Davis left home upset around 11 p.m. on June 10 and at 11:17 p.m. he sent a farewell text to his friends and brother.
There has been no contact with Davis since June 10.
If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact Lorain police at 440-204-2100.
