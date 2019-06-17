Relentless rains causing damage to homes and businesses in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - June has been a rainy month and it’s taking a toll on homeowners and business owners.
Crews were busy in Summit County Monday morning putting up road closed signs due to flooded streets.
“This is no joke. Every time it rains heavy this is what we get,” said Barberton resident Tommie Ferguson.
Ferguson is out of patience. His neighborhood at the corner of George Street and Stanley Avenue is full of water in places it shouldn’t be-- front and backyards, roads, and basements.
“They say they put in that basin over there, but it ain’t working,” Ferguson said.
A city sign near the intersection and the catch basin states it’s the “Phase 1 Stanley Ave. - Bell Street Improvements Storm Water Storage Basin”. The sign also states, “Monthly Storm Water Fees at Work!”
Ferguson said it’s all a joke because water is still getting into homes.
He’s lives on Stanley Ave. since the 1970s and is growing tired of constant water issues. He took 19 News into his basement where there’s several inches of standing water.
“Every time you get something new, you’re losing it,” Ferguson said.
The wet weather is also hitting farmers and their profits.
“It’s terrible.” said Steve Lemley, owner of Lemley’s Farm Market in Norton.
The market is supposed to open next month but rain in putting traditional plans in jeopardy.
“My dad started selling sweet corn in the 60s and 70s here,” Lemley said.
He said sweet corn, peppers and tomatoes may not be as plentiful this year. He’s also concerned that he may lose a third of his soybean crop.
Lemley said a nearby creek was once dredged and it may be time to do it again.
Through it all, he’s not letting the situation ruin is mood. He said he’ll keep planting when he’s able and hope for the best.
Last week, Governor DeWine put in a request for a disaster declaration from the federal government to help farmers affected by flooding. Lemley said he likely won’t see any aid.
“I’ll never see any of it,” Lemley said. “We’re too small of an operation.”
Meanwhile, Ferguson is a bit more on edge. He said his neighbor moved because of constant flooding.
“Do you regret setting roots here,” reporter Damon Maloney asked him. “Yes and no,” Ferguson said. “I was raised here. I’ve been here, but it might be time to get out of here.”
