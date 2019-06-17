Rittman cleaning up tons of mud after floodwaters consume city; more rain on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rittman Center plaza looked like a giant mud puddle just after dawn on Monday.
Crews squeegeed the inch-deep mud from sidewalks in front of businesses, and fire hoses tried to keep it moving toward drains.
Snow plows were even called into service to scrape the mud up and push it to the center of the lot.
“I got in here about 3:30 this morning, got the rock salt in front of the door. Saved the water from getting in here. We only got about an inch and a half, didn’t get the whole store and it subsided so we’re lucky.” said Don Foutly who owns the IGA in the plaza.
“All of a sudden this wall of water came down from over here and it just literally just 4, 5, 6 inches just came toward me.” is how Jim Markevich described what he saw.
Eventually Markevich said the water reached 15 or 16 inches. It was a literal river in the tree-lined neighborhood.
