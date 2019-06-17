Sentencing delayed for Ohio pastor convicted of grooming 14-year-old girl for sex trade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - The sentencing for the third and final Ohio pastor convicted on sex trafficking charges was rescheduled, according to federal court documents.
Sentencing for Anthony Haynes was initially scheduled for Monday, but is now set for June 27.
Haynes, along with fellow former Ohio ministers Cordell Jenkins and Kenneth Butler, were found guilty on charges that include sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation.
Prosecutors say Haynes paid the 14-year-old girl for sex over a three-year period and encouraged her to have sex with Jenkins and Butler.
Court records show that Jenkins was previously sentenced to life in prison for having sex with the teen at his home and church office. He also recorded the explicit acts with his cellphone, according to prosecutors.
Butler was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.
Jenkins’ ex-wife and former Lucas County Children Services trustee, Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, was also implicated in the crimes. She was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for lying during the investigation.
Haynes could be sentenced to life in prison for his crimes.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.