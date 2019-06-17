Sunny Side Up: Phoenix family suing for $10M over claims of excessive force

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be discussing the controversy behind a video that shows a couple in Phoenix being held at gunpoint.
The clip shows police pointing a gun at a family whose 4-year-old walked out of a dollar store with a barbie doll.
Warning: The video does contain strong language.
Bringing us to the question of the day: What it excessive force?
