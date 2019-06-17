Surveyors confirm EF1 tornado caused damage in Cuyahoga County on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Cuyahoga County on Sunday afternoon.
Surveyors discovered that the tornado first touched down in the Glenwillow area just before 3:30 p.m.
The tornado’s path measured approximately two miles long.
Maximum wind speeds were measured at approximately 90 miles per hour.
The tornado sheared tree trunks in half and caused minor damage to buildings in Cuyahoga County.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the tornado.
Officials from the NWS are also checking damage that was likely caused by a tornado in Trumbull County.
