Triple stabbing at Euclid senior living apartments injures a 55, 56 and 61-year-old

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were injured in a triple stabbing at the Indian Hills Senior Community Apartments.
The Euclid Fire Department said personnel responded to Indian Hills for three people who were stabbed around 4 p.m.
Officials said a 61-year-old man was transported to University Hospitals Case Medical Center in serious condition after being stabbed in the head.
Euclid Fire said a 55-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to her right hand while trying to break up the assault.
She is reportedly in stable condition.
Euclid Fire said the 56-year-old woman was stabbed in an unspecified location.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
Police have one suspect in custody.
No further information has been given about the assault at this time.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.