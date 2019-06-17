16-year-old Lorain boy shot and killed at a birthday party

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 16-year-old boy was and shot killed early Sunday morning at a birthday party.
According to Lorain Police, Kevin Price was at the party in the 3000 block of Vine Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
Police said as the party was ending, a fight broke out and shots were fired.
Price was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Price was a student at Lorain High School and there will be grief counselors in the Media Center until 2 p.m. Monday for any students who would like assistance.
Police have arrested Tramaine White, 29, for weapons related charges.
White is currently charged with discharging firearms into a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability and felonious assault.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to called Lorain police at 440-204-2105.
