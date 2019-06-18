Barberton city officials warning residents of floodwater dangers

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Barberton city officials are asking residents to stay out of floodwaters on city streets, and that includes keeping a close eye on children as street crews say multiple manhole covers are missing causing a dangerous situation.
Flooded city streets are only one part of the problem as dozens of homeowners are dealing with flooded basements.
Carol Monzo showed 19 News her basement that was completely filled with flood waters and just inches away from flooding the first floor of the home she rents.
“I worked hard to get this, it’s so hard,” Monzo said as she started to cry. “I am just so upset, I hate to lose everything.”
Travis Davis was dealing with a flooded basement, the result of the front foundation wall of his home collapsing under the pressure of soaked ground.
“My neighbor came knocking on my door, pretty loudly, and says the whole wall collapsed,” Davis said, “so we run down and everything is just rushing through, a whole bunch of water spraying everywhere.”
There does not appear to be much relief in sight as more rain is expected throughout the week.
