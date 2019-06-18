4 children and driver hospitalized after traumatic car crash in Macedonia

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Four children and an adult were taken to area hospitals following a violent two-car crash on Monday, according to Macedonia Police.
The vehicles were significantly damaged, and the accident triggered the hours-long closure of of Route 82 between Shepard and Chamberlin Roads.
Police would not release the conditions of the victims.
A crash reconstruction team worked the scene to determine the cause of the traumatic crash, but authorities have not yet released their findings.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.