Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: Kila will help you score a date this summer

Marc’s Doggie Rewards program donates 100% of the profits from the sale of Doggie and Kitty Rewards treats to Animal Protective charities throughout Ohio. The program launched in 2006 and to date has donated over $500,000 to agencies in need. Doggie Rewards has helped the Cleveland Animal Protective League, breed specific organizations and many dog and cat rescue groups throughout Ohio. Doggie Rewards has made donations for lifesaving surgeries and Police Departments have been given funds to purchase, train and outfit police dogs. The program has helped organizations with caring and re-homing of dogs and cats after national disasters. All this has been made possible from the sales of premium Doggie and Kitty Reward treats at Marc’s.