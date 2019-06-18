Cleveland Clinic Children’s, UH Rainbow ranked among nation’s best hospitals

By Randy Buffington | June 18, 2019 at 6:32 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 7:47 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is proud to boast some of the country’s best in medicine.

That trend will continue as Cleveland Clinic Children’s has been ranked a national leader in care by the U.S. News & World Report in its 2019 - 2020 edition of “Best Children’s Hospitals.”

The hospital was ranked in the top 50 in nine specialties.

  • Cancer (20)
  • Cardiology & heart surgery (45)
  • Diabetes & endocrinology (39)
  • Gastroenterology (27)
  • Neonatology (32)
  • Nephrology (35)
  • Neurology & neurosurgery (22)
  • Pulmonology (43)
  • Urology (24)
“We believe that our tiniest patients deserve the most innovative care from a collaborative and compassionate team made up of pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists who are driven to improve their health using evidence-based treatments and cutting edge technologies.”
Rita Pappas, M.D. interim-chair of Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital was also ranked highly.

Three pediatric specialties – neonatology (7) orthopedics (11) and pulmonology (14) – are ranked in the nation’s top 15.

[ The entire list can be read here. ]

