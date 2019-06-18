Cleveland Clinic Children’s, UH Rainbow ranked among nation’s best hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is proud to boast some of the country’s best in medicine.
That trend will continue as Cleveland Clinic Children’s has been ranked a national leader in care by the U.S. News & World Report in its 2019 - 2020 edition of “Best Children’s Hospitals.”
The hospital was ranked in the top 50 in nine specialties.
- Cancer (20)
- Cardiology & heart surgery (45)
- Diabetes & endocrinology (39)
- Gastroenterology (27)
- Neonatology (32)
- Nephrology (35)
- Neurology & neurosurgery (22)
- Pulmonology (43)
- Urology (24)
University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital was also ranked highly.
Three pediatric specialties – neonatology (7) orthopedics (11) and pulmonology (14) – are ranked in the nation’s top 15.
