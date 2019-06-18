‘Dude, you’re killing me’: Body cam video shows officer as he’s dragged by fast car

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG/CNN) - Some scary moments for an Orlando police officer were caught on video after he was dragged in a car by a suspect trying to get away.
At times, the suspect was driving the car 60 mph, with the officer hanging out of the window.
It was just past 1 a.m. May 9 when Orlando Police Officer Sean Murphy said he noticed marijuana residue inside Zavier Askew’s car.
Police got him out and searched the inside, and when they finished, Askew makes a bid to get away, the video shows.
“Stop or I’m going to shoot you. I’m going to f****** kill you,” Murphy said. “Dude, you’re killing me!”
Investigators said Askew hit a parked car at a dead end, and Murphy had to tuck his legs inside car to avoid getting pinned.
Other officers arrived. They removed Askew from the car and arrested him.
“Holy f***, dude, you almost killed me,” Murphy told the suspect.
Askew faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and kidnapping.
He’s being held in the Orange County Jail with no bond.
