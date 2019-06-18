Elyria man among 1,700 charged nationwide during child sex crimes investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria man is one of approximately 1,700 suspected online child sex offenders charged as a result of a two-month nationwide operation.
Eric Burrows was charged with receiving, possessing, and accessing with intent to view child pornography. The 59-year-old knowingly received digital files showing minors engaged in sexual acts in 2018, according to the indictment from the U.S. District Court in Cleveland.
“The sexual abuse of children is repugnant, and it victimizes the most innocent and vulnerable of all,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr said.
Court records allege that Burrows was in possession of at least 200 images and multiple child pornogrpahy videos .
The next court appearance for Burrows is scheduled for June 27.
The investigation, dubbed operation “Broken Heart,” was conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children between April and May 2019. Task forces investigated over 18,500 complaints.
