19 First Alert Weather: Finally a break in the rain tomorrow, heavy rain returns Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak stationary front over our area has been nudged a bit farther south today. (Hence, the sunshine we’re seeing in Cleveland.) A strong low pressure system will move east across the area Thursday. High pressure will build back in on Friday. Another area of low pressure may impact our region over the upcoming weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Well, if you live along the lakeshore, this has been a pretty nice day, hasn’t it? (Minus that early-morning fog.)
Unfortunately, all counties south of Cuyahoga County, especially those of you even farther south, south of Akron, still have a shot for scattered showers and storms through the evening. We may not totally dry out in these areas until midnight or so.
Temperature-wise, we’ll fall into the low 60s by early tomorrow morning.
Beautiful Wednesday Ahead:
With high pressure briefly building in for the middle of the week, things should settle down a bit. We are expecting a mainly dry start to the day tomorrow.
Any early-morning fog will lift by mid-to-late morning, giving way to a partly to mostly sunny sky.
Most of the day will be dry, but those of you who live along or south of the US-30 corridor could see a few passing showers and storms during the afternoon hours. I think that the storms will be far less numerous tomorrow afternoon than they have been in recent days.
Wednesday’s high: 81°
First Alert Weather Day: Thursday:
At this time, Thursday is looking pretty wet. We’re expecting widespread showers and storms. Some storms may produce strong winds and heavy rain. We may be dealing with flooding issues again.
This has prompted us to issue a 19 News First Alert Weather Day. If you live in a flood-prone area, be sure that you have a way to get your Flood Warnings, should we see any issued.
Clouds and showers will keep things cooler-than-average. Expect highs around 70°.
First Weekend of Summer Outlook:
Summer officially begins on Friday! Friday is actually my pick day of the week! We’re forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance of a few passing scattered and storms. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. A chance of a few passing scattered and storms. Highs in the low 80s.
