Flooding at Chippewa Lake the worst in 40 years, residents say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a clear history of flooding on Chippewa Lake.
Video from the 19 News drone taken in November shows a flooded park. It wasn’t a particularly wet fall or snowy winter.
The fall foliage is gone today, but it’s the same problem, only worse; a lot more water flooding the same park.
“Have you seen it worse than this? Not in 40 years. Not in 40 years. It’s been as bad as I’ve ever seen it,” said Ralph Cummings.
He has a long history here and wisely bought property up a hill from the low-lying areas.
One of those closer to the water is Keith Metro, whose home and car are on their own island. He told us he’d sell us the red Kia in his driveway for a really good price, explaining it has three feet of water in it.
He laughed when we declined.
He said a similar flood happened about six years ago.
A couple drove down from North Olmsted to check out their summer home. Luckily, it’s also up the hill. They have a long history and remember a worse flood as teenagers.
“Remembering 1969, I think it went up to the bottom of the hill. No kiddin'. Yeah. It’s just gonna keep raining.”
“This is my mom’s house. She’s been here since 1980 and this is the worse it’s been. It’s come up to the garage before, but not in the garage,” added Rick Beckley.
This time, it got into the garage and utility room.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.