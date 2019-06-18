Flooding forcing several families out of their homes in Summit County

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Areas south of Cleveland are having a tough time weather wise.
A number of homes have been evacuated due to high flood water and the weather has gone on to effect several businesses.
Elaine Pierce, a mother of 6, has an entire basement that is flooded.
The washer, dryer, clothing, toys were just some of the items ruined.
A flooding emergency has been declared in Rittman, and the downpour will continue through Thursday where it expected to get much worse.
As you can imagine the high water is causing problems on the road, here are the areas that have been effected the most:
Closures
- I-76 EB/WB to Barber Road
- Barber Road SB to I-76 WB/EB
- Miller Road between Brecksville and Barr Road
