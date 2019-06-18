Flooding forcing several families out of their homes in Summit County

By Randy Buffington | June 18, 2019 at 5:44 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 5:56 AM

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Areas south of Cleveland are having a tough time weather wise.

A number of homes have been evacuated due to high flood water and the weather has gone on to effect several businesses.

Flooding has forced several families out of their homes in Summit County. Our own Kendall Forward is live in Barberton where a number of the roads are impassable

[ The heaviest rainfall reports were found across Richland, Ashland, Wayne, and Summit counties. ]

Elaine Pierce, a mother of 6, has an entire basement that is flooded.

The washer, dryer, clothing, toys were just some of the items ruined.

A flooding emergency has been declared in Rittman, and the downpour will continue through Thursday where it expected to get much worse.

“Rain and thunder pretty much all day Thursday. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts is in the forecast.”
Jeff Tanchak, 19 News First Alert Meteorologist
1-2 inches of rain expected to hit parts of Northeast Ohio on Thursday

As you can imagine the high water is causing problems on the road, here are the areas that have been effected the most:

Closures

  • I-76 EB/WB to Barber Road
  • Barber Road SB to I-76 WB/EB
  • Miller Road between Brecksville and Barr Road

