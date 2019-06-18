Grief counselors available for Lorain students after recent deaths of 2 classmates

Grief counselors available for Lorain students after recent deaths of 2 classmates
Xaviayr Davis (Source: Facebook/Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | June 18, 2019 at 10:45 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 10:45 AM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain school administrators and community members are offering support to students and relatives who may need comforting after the deaths of two classmates.

Grief counselors were made available Tuesday morning, days after the loss of Kevin Price and Xaviayr Davis.

Tonight, our hearts are heavy. Our thoughts and prayers are with both friends and families of Xaviayr Davis & Kevin Price.

Posted by The Official Lorain City Schools FaceBook Page on Monday, June 17, 2019

Police say 16-year-old Price was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a birthday party.

Davis’ family and police said the 18-year-old was last seen days ago. The cause of death for the recent Lorain High School graduate was not disclosed by school officials or law enforcement.

Other organizations and individuals are offering their support for anybody who has been impacted by the tragedies.

Prayers for the city of Lorain. Any LHS students need to talk to me I'm available. Love y'all.

Posted by Vaughn Sprinkle on Monday, June 17, 2019

You are not alone.

Posted by The Official Lorain City Schools FaceBook Page on Monday, June 17, 2019

#YouAreNotAlone

Posted by The Official Lorain City Schools FaceBook Page on Monday, June 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.