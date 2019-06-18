Grief counselors available for Lorain students after recent deaths of 2 classmates

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain school administrators and community members are offering support to students and relatives who may need comforting after the deaths of two classmates.
Grief counselors were made available Tuesday morning, days after the loss of Kevin Price and Xaviayr Davis.
Police say 16-year-old Price was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a birthday party.
Davis’ family and police said the 18-year-old was last seen days ago. The cause of death for the recent Lorain High School graduate was not disclosed by school officials or law enforcement.
Other organizations and individuals are offering their support for anybody who has been impacted by the tragedies.
