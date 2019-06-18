Have you tried the keto diet? The Taste Buds share their keto-friendly snacks, recipes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week on Taste Buds (despite the absence of our resident keto dieter Chef Matt Mytro), we are tackling keto-friendly snacking with a local company.
Better Than Good Snacks is a Shaker Heights-based company that developed a line of veggie protein puffs that’ll satisfy your cravings. They offer ranch, salted caramel, jalapeno cheddar and barbecue flavors.
The company was born out of the need for healthy snacks during illness. The founders’ son suffers from leukemia and only craved junk food during treatment (when he needed healthy food the most). So his parents, already established owners of Good Greens snack bars, developed high protein snacks (16g per serving) that provide 2 servings of fruits and vegetables in each bag.
The company donates a percentage of each bag sold to other families like theirs dealing with childhood cancer at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.
On this week’s show, we’ll talk with the co-founder of the company about how they developed their keto-friendly products. And we’ll work in the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging’s Nature’s Best Kitchen to use some of the flavors to create delicious recipes.
