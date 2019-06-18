Mom of Cleveland 10-year-old who shot and killed a 1-year-old boy indicted by the grand jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mom of the 10-year-old boy who shot and killed a one-year-old boy has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Brittney Nicole McTier was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and tampering with evidence.
According to Cleveland police, her son shot and killed Isaiah Zahir Tyrell Martin on April 20 inside a home in the 14000 block of Rexwood Avenue.
Her son is not facing criminal charges.
McTier will be arraigned on June 27.
