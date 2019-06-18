Overtime: Marina Strah in studio!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re switching it up on Overtime tonight, as talented musician Marina Strah stops by the Overtime studio to visit with Mark Schwab.
Strah, a Westlake native and Kent State graduate, has a huge appearance June 29, opening for LeAnn Rimes at an event that kicks off Induction Week at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.
Also, author Mark Sommer checks in to discuss his book on, and Playhouse Square appearance with, Indians slugger Rocky Colavito.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.