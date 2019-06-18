Pizza deliveryman gunned down on the job; Cleveland Police looking for 2 shooters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A 28-year-old pizza deliveryman was shot and killed on the job.
Cleveland Police are still looking for two gunmen. Witnesses tell 19 News that the suspects were so brazen, they opened fire right in front of a crowd of people.
It happened just after midnight Sunday morning in a Forest Hills neighborhood. For fear of retaliation, neighbors in the area of Durant Avenue and East 117th Street didn’t want their faces shown.
“I thought it was gunshots, I mean, firecrackers because it didn’t sound like it was that close,” one resident said.
It turns out, it was right in front of her home. She said her son-in-law ordered a pizza, but the driver never made it to the door. Police say Daniel Scott was shot dead in his car by two men. They pulled up in a red car, got out, and opened fire.
Neighbors across the street were on their porch having a party and noticed the men approach Scott’s delivery car. “They was talking at first and they started arguing and the only thing I know, they started shooting.” She estimates seven to ten shots were fired.
Police say after the driver was shot, he drove a short distance down the street, hitting two parked cars. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both of the women we spoke with wonder, “Did the shooters know Scott?”
“Was he followed?”
Regardless, they feel for his family. One said, “It’s a shame. he’s probably trying to earn a living to help his family.”
